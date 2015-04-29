Mamae App - Instruments

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Mamae app (www.mamaeapp.com) contains five instruments: Nursing, Bottle, Pumping, Diaper and Sleep. Each instrument allows the mother to save information about her baby. When the mother enters in any instrument section, she is able to see all the important information at once.
In case of Nursing, she's able to see which breast was used to the last breast-feeding session and also information about the date, time and duration of it. The section also offers huge action buttons, where the mom can easily access the core functions of the instrument.
Site: www.mamaeapp.com
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mamae-nursing-pumping-bottle/id905005550?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
Post: http://daniellevicosa.com/post/mamae-app/