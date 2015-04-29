Camp Brosius Seal

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yet another design for Indiana University's Camp Brosius. A brand new design set to debut this summer, It will be used on apparel, patches, and various other items for campers to purchase to commemorate their stay at Camp Brosius.
Located on the shores of Wisconsin's Elkhart Lake, the camp Is often referred to as Sunny Camp Brosius.