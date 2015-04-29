Camp Brosius Seal

Tom Quaglia

Tom Quaglia
Tom Quaglia
Yet another design for Indiana University's Camp Brosius. A brand new design set to debut this summer, It will be used on apparel, patches, and various other items for campers to purchase to commemorate their stay at Camp Brosius.

Located on the shores of Wisconsin's Elkhart Lake, the camp Is often referred to as Sunny Camp Brosius.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
