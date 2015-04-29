Diana Mounter

bot and broccolini 2

I wasn't happy with the body of broccolini in the previous illustration and someone also pointed out to me that I'd illustrated a mirror version of how I wear my hair, so I switched it.

I also updated the color scheme on my site in the process. I'm really into yellow right now.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Cats and design systems

