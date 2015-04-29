21 days of posters #6

Day six from 21 days of posters project

Today's quote comes from the brilliant Susan Sontag. Her inisghts about photography stuck with me ever since I read her works while researching for my thesis.

She says: "Travels become strategies for accumulating photographs" followed by "Photographs will offer indisputable evidence that the trip was made, that the program was carried out, that the fun was had."

Having recently returned from a five-month trip I can confirm that this is actually true.I often used my camera as a relief from some weird existential guilt that arises when one is immersed in beautiful landscapes. "Using a camera appeases the anxiety which the work-driven feel about not working when they are on vacation" — One more brilliant quote by Sontag.