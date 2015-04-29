Ringworld Sticker

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Very minimal Ringworld design sticker for the playoff. In case you didn't know, the Ringworld by Larry Niven is a fantastic book in a great series or stories that take place in a fictional future history. The structure is also the inspiration for the Halo in the eponymous video game series.