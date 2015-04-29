Monkeydesigned

Ringworld Sticker

Ringworld Sticker sticker ringorld space flat minimal scifi book sticker design playoff larry niven
Very minimal Ringworld design sticker for the playoff. In case you didn't know, the Ringworld by Larry Niven is a fantastic book in a great series or stories that take place in a fictional future history. The structure is also the inspiration for the Halo in the eponymous video game series.

