Pinntrust.com Site Concept Snapshot

Pinntrust.com Site Concept Snapshot
Devil's in the details. I'm finishing up 2 of 3 website concepts to present to our new client at Strategis and I'm pleased with the way things are unfolding. Gotta love the Raleway font!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
