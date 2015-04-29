Ryan Clark
The Scenery

Find a Place

Ryan Clark
The Scenery
Ryan Clark for The Scenery
Hire Us
  • Save
Find a Place ios app places things ui franklin gothic
Download color palette

A UI exploration for an app that didn't make the cut. This view was for finding, sorting, and filtering nearby places.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
The Scenery
The Scenery
Hire Us

More by The Scenery

View profile
    • Like