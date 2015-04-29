Arsi Larrondo

My schedule, i'll cry.

My schedule, i'll cry.
Después de haber pasado por tanto para por fin decidirme a establecer un horario de trabajo, ahora podre trabajar más tranquilo.

Finally i have my own schedule! i'll cry.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
