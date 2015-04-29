Brian Steely

Steely's Adventures in Design

I was interviewed yesterday by Mark Brickley for his Adventures in Design podcast and you can check it out now in iTunes. Great dude with an awesome podcast. I break down a lot of things I wasn’t able to in my video due to the time constraints. Hope you enjoy.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
