Super excited to finally show this off - An illustration I created for @Facebook
Check out the full project on my Behance page https://www.behance.net/gallery/25757651/Facebook-F8-Illustration-Table
Every year since the Facebook F8 conference has started Facebook has asked illustrators from around the nation to help with the environmental design of the event space. This is done through beautiful glass tables that are used in the main space for people to work and collaborate on. This year, I was honored to be asked to create an illustration.
Illustrations must incorporate Facebook F8