Super excited to finally show this off - An illustration I created for @Facebook

Check out the full project on my Behance page https://www.behance.net/gallery/25757651/Facebook-F8-Illustration-Table

Every year since the Facebook F8 conference has started Facebook has asked illustrators from around the nation to help with the environmental design of the event space. This is done through beautiful glass tables that are used in the main space for people to work and collaborate on. This year, I was honored to be asked to create an illustration.



Illustrations must incorporate Facebook F8

s yearly theme. This year the theme was \"Build Better.\" I wanted to create an illustration that resembled abstract architecture being put together and worked on from the inside out.