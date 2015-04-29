Gwendolyn Matthys

Stories

Stories website webdesign blog magazine wordpress
I've been working on some personal projects, one of which is a magazine-ish blog. I really feel the need for a platform I can publish other types of creative projects on. Apart from digital design, I love painting, crafting, writing, photography and so much more. I used to blog as if my life depended on it (in the earlier days before fashion blogs became a thing) and I still miss it sometimes :-)

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
