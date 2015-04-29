Drasius M.

User interface elements kit

Drasius M.
Drasius M.
  • Save
User interface elements kit ui kit freebie web flat minimal profile user stats ux user interface user experience
Download color palette

Hi guys, today I have decided to make this UI kit happen :) Currently still working on it, but soon I will share it with you all ;) Hope you will like it. For now it's just a little teaser.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Drasius M.
Drasius M.

More by Drasius M.

View profile
    • Like