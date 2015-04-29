Photography Branding

Woohoo! We finished up Monica's brand refresh a week or two ago and really happy with the results.

I had done her logo a few years back and naturally didn't have nearly the clue i do now (and still hardly do) as to what a logo should be. What we've done is taken our decently strong start from the years before and just pushed it forward to reach out more as a whole aesthetic and language, as well as cleaning up a lot of the details, 3 colors instead of 40382028.

You can see all the elements, website, all that stuff in action on her site now, which I Also designed - http://monicajustesen.com

And plenty of insight on my portfolio, which has been updated with lots of new work i'll be annoying you with in the coming weeks - http://trzown.me/#/monica-justesen-photography/