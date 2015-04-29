Søren Horsbøll Hansen

Mailpoint logo

Søren Horsbøll Hansen
Søren Horsbøll Hansen
  • Save
Mailpoint logo red black dot logo mailpoint
Download color palette

A quick logo for a new product - one of those "we need it yesterday" kindda things. How is it that these sort of things always seem to be left for last, even though everyone find it so very vital? But, I digress...

The font is a custom version of Maven Pro and the logo and the text are meant to work both together and independently.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Søren Horsbøll Hansen
Søren Horsbøll Hansen

More by Søren Horsbøll Hansen

View profile
    • Like