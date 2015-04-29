Thomas Jockin

New Release: Azote

New Release: Azote font typeface type lines multiline
I'm proud to announce the release of my latest typeface, Azote.
http://azotetype.com/

Use the promo code DRIBBBLE for 15% off!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
