Paul Conigliaro
Code42

Bring Your Coder to Work Day

Paul Conigliaro
Code42
Paul Conigliaro for Code42
  • Save
Bring Your Coder to Work Day balloon gif animation character line art
Download color palette

I had the opportunity to animate one of our designer’s illustrations for Code42’s version of Bring Your Child to Work Day.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Code42
Code42

More by Code42

View profile
    • Like