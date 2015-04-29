dudenas

Logo/Animation „Switch II“

dudenas
dudenas
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo/Animation „Switch II“ vilnius conference switch animation motion logo
Download color palette

Another variation of the logo motion that will not be used by the client.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
dudenas
dudenas
/generative design /art direction /branding
Hire Me

More by dudenas

View profile
    • Like