Trebird Wordmark

Happy to finally share the new wordmark and brand for Trebird Recycled Skateboard Goods! They are an amazing company that turns old, broken skateboards into beautiful jewelry and products.

The old brand used the tagline "skateboard jewelry" which limited how people viewed their offerings to just a jewelry maker. Since they are now expanding into other product areas, it was important to refocus the brand.

Since Trebird makes handcrafted goods, a handcrafted wordmark seemed most appropriate. Paired with a rough, but friendly typeface to call to the fact that all of their products are made from broken, recycled skateboards.