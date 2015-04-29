Fabian Albert

Calky - iOS Calculator

Calky - iOS Calculator calky calculator ios app icon flat ui ux iphone appstore calculate concept
Calky is a calculator app i've been working on for a while.

Are you a developer and want to collaborate with me on this project and many others? Contact me.

I had fun designing it and maybe someday you'll see it in the AppStore© if it gets lots of love, who knows?!

What do you think?

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Art Direction Branding UI Design UX
