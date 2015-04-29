Shammer Diaz

Monogram Logo Concept

Shammer Diaz
Shammer Diaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Monogram Logo Concept logo monogram black white concept lines line logo design thick lines
Download color palette

Monogram logo concept for a musician.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Shammer Diaz
Shammer Diaz
Brand & visual designer
Hire Me

More by Shammer Diaz

View profile
    • Like