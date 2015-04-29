Digital Carbine

The Lost Astronaut

Digital Carbine
Digital Carbine
  • Save
The Lost Astronaut astronaut space stars earth comet carbine
Download color palette

Now up for scoring on @Threadless Sublimation 2 challenge
Score here: http://thrdl.es/~/4Jlm

Hope you like it! :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Digital Carbine
Digital Carbine

More by Digital Carbine

View profile
    • Like