Nicu Bălan

Small Icon Set

Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan
  • Save
Small Icon Set graphic design icons set design user interface visual nicu balan
Download color palette

Small icon set made for a recent project of mine. You can check is @2X also.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Nicu Bălan
Nicu Bălan

More by Nicu Bălan

View profile
    • Like