Fireflies

Fireflies firefly illustration childrens illustration animal illustration firefly
My latest illustration from the Forest board book by B4U Publishing. I can't say how much I enjoyed working on it! Wish I had more lovely projects like this. This one is almost done (deadline is Tomorrow, uaaaaah). Check out more illustrations here: http://www.marianeradova.com/blog/2015/4/29/vhrixob0nuqgqjifmzcz9vnn4um6a8

