Michael Lassiter

Ticketmaster Mobile Studio logo

Michael Lassiter
Michael Lassiter
  • Save
Ticketmaster Mobile Studio logo logo branding wordmark typography
Download color palette

Nearly finalized logo for Ticketmaster Mobile Studio (formerly Two Toasters).

New site up soon.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Michael Lassiter
Michael Lassiter

More by Michael Lassiter

View profile
    • Like