55 Seamless Subtle Grunge Patterns

55 Seamless Subtle Texture Patterns for you to use as you wish. A quick way to generate background textures, or apply texture to an object. Includes .PAT file, as well as the 55 individual .JPG files.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
