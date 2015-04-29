Danilo De Donno

Reckless And Brave

anchor reckless brave ocean sailor boat pier illustration
Reckless and Brave in the Deep Blue (1982 - Pier One) North Atlantic Ocean. Vintage and Fun Illustration with a tattooed Sailor that holds an anchor on his shoulders. Illustration made by Danilo De Donno - Stylographic Studio. © ALL RIGHT RESERVED
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
