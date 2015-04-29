Tommy Chandra

Astronaut and the bee

Tommy Chandra
Tommy Chandra
Hire Me
  • Save
Astronaut and the bee animal flat vector illustration indonesia digital red bajaj vehicle icon bee astronaut
Download color palette

old assets for a social messenger's website.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Tommy Chandra
Tommy Chandra
Illustrator from Indonesia. Limbo Architect.
Hire Me

More by Tommy Chandra

View profile
    • Like