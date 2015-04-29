Kory Woodard Nobes

You - Discover. Be. Create.

Kory Woodard Nobes
Kory Woodard Nobes
  • Save
You - Discover. Be. Create.
Download color palette

Logo for a blog design client. "You" is in my own handwriting, and I laid in the gold digitally. Pretty happy with the look of this.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Kory Woodard Nobes
Kory Woodard Nobes

More by Kory Woodard Nobes

View profile
    • Like