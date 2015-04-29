Kory Woodard Nobes

J Renee Photography

Kory Woodard Nobes
Kory Woodard Nobes
  • Save
J Renee Photography
Download color palette

Secondary logo for a photography client I worked with this year. I love the simplicity of it.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Kory Woodard Nobes
Kory Woodard Nobes

More by Kory Woodard Nobes

View profile
    • Like