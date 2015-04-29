Julien Pege

R&D Logo

Julien Pege
Julien Pege
  • Save
R&D Logo illustration colors 3d
Download color palette

We'd like to create a logo for our Research & Development division. With the help of colors from our company, here it comes ! This is our new superhero logo !

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Julien Pege
Julien Pege

More by Julien Pege

View profile
    • Like