Marie Stadelmann

Impetus Festival

Marie Stadelmann
Marie Stadelmann
  • Save
Impetus Festival tooth festival engraving poster design illustration silkprint
Download color palette

Artwork for the 2014 edition of Impetus Festival in Lausanne.
Impetus is a music festival in Switzerland and in France that promotes independent music.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Marie Stadelmann
Marie Stadelmann

More by Marie Stadelmann

View profile
    • Like