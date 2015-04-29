B®andits

Play More Records

B®andits
B®andits
Hire Me
  • Save
Play More Records spinning toy vinyl play record music logo branding character label fun
Download color palette

[ WIP ] Symbol for record label inspired by vinyl and spinning top toy

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
B®andits
B®andits
Image or nothing.
Hire Me

More by B®andits

View profile
    • Like