Logo Cévennes Riders - HDP 2015

Logo Cévennes Riders - HDP 2015 deck design screenprints skateboard illustration seriegraphie paint board wood
Creation of a logotype for a mountain bike ride in the Cévennes. An example of embroidery / red /

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
