Marie Stadelmann

Tartatata

Marie Stadelmann
Marie Stadelmann
  • Save
Tartatata graphic design branding illustration
Download color palette

Visual identity for Tartatata a French pastry cook who organises catering and delivers delicious tartes in Berlin.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Marie Stadelmann
Marie Stadelmann

More by Marie Stadelmann

View profile
    • Like