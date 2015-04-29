Léa Taloc
OKGO

The Thrill of Sound - Philips & Numrush

The Thrill of Sound - Philips & Numrush longread music history of sound the thrill of sound
Philips & Numrush launched a long read website named "The thrill of sound". Memories, interviews, pictures, videos and more tell the story of sound since the phonograph to today.

Find the website here http://numrush.nl/features/thrill-of-sound/

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
