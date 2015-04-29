Christopher Scott

A.S. Monogram

A.S. Monogram sketch logo gold monogram initials
Part of a brand direction for a high end shoe designer.

Monogram of the clients initials A. S. using negative, and a point towards a shoe lace.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
