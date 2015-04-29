Ilari Niitamo

Robo & Bros Logo

Ilari Niitamo
Ilari Niitamo
  • Save
Robo & Bros Logo flat 2d logo game identity branding lettering color vector robot tools sign
Download color palette

A logo I illustrated for a game we were concepting at Pintxo, named Robo & Bros. It's an educational mobile game for kids, where you fix robots in all sorts of funny circumstances. We're unsure if it'll ever continue into production, but at least it was fun to concept.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Ilari Niitamo
Ilari Niitamo

More by Ilari Niitamo

View profile
    • Like