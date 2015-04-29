🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the top of an event page. You can buy a ticket for that event or go through the list of the other shows of the tour. The page contains a lot of infos such as the support act, poster, description of the artist or show, location and date of the show, price, website addresses, image and video gallery, related events and artists, etc…
