Konrad Ziemlewski

Chrystal Enterprises Logo

Konrad Ziemlewski
Konrad Ziemlewski
  • Save
Chrystal Enterprises Logo logo geometric typography icon mark
Download color palette

Just a logo for a small client from the UK.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Konrad Ziemlewski
Konrad Ziemlewski

More by Konrad Ziemlewski

View profile
    • Like