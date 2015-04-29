W – 36 Days Of Type

Working alongside https://dribbble.com/rtldesign , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in 3D while Ric works in illustration) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.

This is my “W” - Double

This is Ric's “W” - Cocktails

