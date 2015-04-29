Alexander Melville

W – 36 Days Of Type

W – 36 Days Of Type 36 days of type modelling letterform character typography cinema 4d 3d
Working alongside https://dribbble.com/rtldesign , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in 3D while Ric works in illustration) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.

This is my “W” - Double

This is Ric's “W” - Cocktails
https://dribbble.com/shots/2040864-W-Dribbble

Check the whole project here: http://instagram.com/36daysoftype
And more of my work on this project can be seen on my personal website: http://alexander-klement.com

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
