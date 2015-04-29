W – 36 Days Of Type

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Working alongside https://dribbble.com/rtldesign , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in 3D while Ric works in illustration) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.
This is my “W” - Double
This is Ric's “W” - Cocktails
https://dribbble.com/shots/2040864-W-Dribbble
Check the whole project here: http://instagram.com/36daysoftype
And more of my work on this project can be seen on my personal website: http://alexander-klement.com