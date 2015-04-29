Matz Gasser

Ping Pong – Carole (Sans)

Matz Gasser
Matz Gasser
  • Save
Ping Pong – Carole (Sans) type design typography regular sans serif carole
Download color palette

I started with drawing a sans serif version of Carole.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Matz Gasser
Matz Gasser

More by Matz Gasser

View profile
    • Like