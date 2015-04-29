Jonny Mowat

"Exams" - Jonny Mowat - 2015 - Coffee on pottery.

Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
Hire Me
  • Save
"Exams" - Jonny Mowat - 2015 - Coffee on pottery. gif cinemagraph coffee exams bored animation photoshop
Download color palette

Procrastination at its finest. I present, my first cinemagraph ever, and a bad one at that.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Jonny Mowat
Jonny Mowat
I'm designer, illustrator and animator Jonny Mowat. Nice!
Hire Me

More by Jonny Mowat

View profile
    • Like