Girls Play Music - The female musicians database LOGO

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks! Here the logo of my new web project Girls Play Music, a female musicians database and a magazine that talk about the music made by girls.
I'm a musician, so I decided to create a place for all the girls who play music (website only in italian for now).
Hope you like it!