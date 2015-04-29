Francesca Chiti

Girls Play Music - The female musicians database LOGO

Francesca Chiti
Francesca Chiti
  • Save
Girls Play Music - The female musicians database LOGO logo typography music girls female musician play music logotype sound wave
Download color palette

Hey folks! Here the logo of my new web project Girls Play Music, a female musicians database and a magazine that talk about the music made by girls.
I'm a musician, so I decided to create a place for all the girls who play music (website only in italian for now).
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Francesca Chiti
Francesca Chiti

More by Francesca Chiti

View profile
    • Like