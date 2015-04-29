PSPfit logo blueprint

sarah huny young

The #PSPfit bootcamp logomark is almost entirely comprised of overlapping hearts and the negative space created thusly to form a curvy torso wearing an award ribbon. love of self, achievement and victory.

Project details: supremeclientele.co/pspfit/

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
