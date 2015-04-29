Simon Fairhurst

Beedoo Brand Identity

Beedoo Brand Identity bee logo brand bees work skills interests money cash money pot
Here's a brand i designed at e3creative for a new web/social platform called 'beedoo'

The idea behind the brand identifier is a money pot, and also a working bee to get the idea of the platform across where users work for small cash.

Let me know what you think?

Check out the platform here: www.beedoo.co.uk

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
