Mike Jones

Construct - Again.

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Construct - Again. construct c clamp construction clamps logo icon woods
Download color palette

Just another view - mocked up. Kinda like it on the creme paper...Either way feedback & comments most welcome & appreciated.

Sign up for the @Construct Supply Co. newsletter at http://constructsupply.co. We're building an exclusive freebie pack for subscribers that sign up before our new site launches! Word.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like