Samantha August ★★

Bohemian Logo

Samantha August ★★
Samantha August ★★
  • Save
Bohemian Logo logo design graphic design logo design branding
Download color palette

I designed the logo and branding for a local boutique in the USA, called bohemian.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Samantha August ★★
Samantha August ★★

More by Samantha August ★★

View profile
    • Like