Prosper - Automated savings and investments

Prosper - Automated savings and investments
We built Prosper from scratch at the bankathon hackathon in Frankfurt. It was build with React.js, Ruby on Rails and D3.js.

Connect your bank account and let us evaluate your financial situation. Experience how much you can easily put aside without restricting your liquidity. Save this change week by week. It will be almost unnoticeable!

Live long and prosper!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
