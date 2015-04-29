Aldersaur

Yoshi Fan Art

Aldersaur
Aldersaur
  • Save
Yoshi Fan Art yoshi nintendo yoshifanart fanart sketchdailies nintendofanart supermario n64 dinosaur creature monster
Download color palette

Got round to colouring some Yoshi fan art for sketch dailies! You can view the full piece over at http://aldersonillustration.deviantart.com/

Aldersaur
Aldersaur

More by Aldersaur

View profile
    • Like