Studio Monique Goossens

Typography Plastic A

Studio Monique Goossens
Studio Monique Goossens
  • Save
Typography Plastic A letter letters typography typo hand lettering hand made font 3d typography plastic illustration handmade monique goossens
Download color palette

Hi, everyone. Here is my Typography Plastic A which I made out of disposable plastic bags.

Studio Monique Goossens
Studio Monique Goossens

More by Studio Monique Goossens

View profile
    • Like